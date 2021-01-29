Condolences to family and friends of People’s Artist of USSR Vasily Lanovoy

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the family and friends of People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lnovoy who died at 87.

“A talented and universally acclaimed artist, a sincere and charismatic person passed away. Genuine intellectuality, professionalism, exceptional energy and a noble manner of playing helped him portray many memorable characters which became a paragon of acting,” the message of condolences reads. “Blessed memory of Vasily Lanovoy will live in our hearts forever.”

