Foreign Ministers of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine agreed to strengthen cooperation in the Lublin Triangle format

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 29 January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis together with his Ukrainian and Polish counterparts Dmytro Kuleba and Zbigniew Rau participated in the second Lublin Triangle ministerial meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held remotely.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlined the need to ensure a constant and transparent flow of vaccine. The meeting focused on the security situation in the region – Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and illegal annexation of Crimea. The Foreign Ministers voiced support to Ukraine’s Crimean Platform initiative and underlined the importance of cooperation with the new U.S. administration.When speaking about the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit to be held in 2021, the Foreign Ministers stressed the need for a long-term Eastern Partnership agenda. “We expect that a joint declaration, reflecting the strategic importance of the policy, is to be adopted. It should also consolidate ambitious, forward-looking goals of this policy for the next decade,” said Landsbergis.The Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Belarus. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of Belarusian civil society, took part in the discussion. According to Lithuania’s Foreign Minister, Lithuania strongly supports the desire for democratic change that has been demonstrated by of the people of Belarus and for new free and fair elections in 2021, as well as the need to maintain pressure on Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.The Foreign Ministers also discussed plans for further cooperation, joint historical memory initiatives and agreed to continue coordination in the Lublin Triangle format. Lithuania plans to hold the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Lublin Triangle states.

MIL OSI