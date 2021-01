Source: Gazprom

January 29, 2021, 11:05

In Sofia, the Overgas Group and the Gazprom Group reached a mutually satisfactory finalagreement on the settlement of all existing disputes and claims, as well as the sale of theGazprom Group’s share in Overgas Inc. AD.

As a result of the agreement, the Gazprom Group will receive over EUR 100 million.

