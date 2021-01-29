Greetings to Academy of Public Administration

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to the Academy of Public Administration under the aegis of the President of Belarus which is marking its 30th anniversary.

“Over the years, the staff of the Academy has accumulated a wealth of experience in training highly qualified personnel. The Academy has trained thousands of specialists and managers who have ensured the establishment of the Belarusian state, economic recovery, successful development of industrial, social and cultural sectors,” the message of greetings runs.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that the main mission of the Academy is to form a new generation of managers, each of whom should be a real professional, a true statesman and a patriot. “The university needs to become an absolute leader in all areas: both in organizing the educational process and filling it with relevant content. I am confident that you will successfully cope with these most important tasks,” the President stressed.

