Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Sergei Kalechits appointed first deputy chairman of Belarus’ National Bank | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

28 January 2021

Kalechits has been appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed an appropriate decree on 28 January.

© 2021, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI