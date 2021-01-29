Visit to Belarusian State University

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 January 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited Belarusian State University and met with Belarusian students on 29 January.

The head of state was briefed on the state and development prospects of the university. BSU Rector Andrei Korol said that the university is represented in 12 global and seven subject world rankings, including the Big Three QS-317, THE-1001+ and the Shanghai Physics subject ranking – 201-300. BSU’s digital library has the status of Europe’s first and the world’s third in the Transparent Ranking of Repositories.

The rector praised the level of education received at the university and drew attention to the fact that the university along with the preservation of its 100-year-long traditions introduces modern methods into the educational process. The BSU implements a program to transform the educational process, develops a practice-oriented educational environment, and uses innovative learning technologies.

The university also uses new information and communication tools in the educational process, organizes distance learning, the effectiveness of which, as practice shows, is very high. Students make great use of the educational portal which unites about 7,000 electronic sites, has personal student and teacher accounts, an automated university rating system, an electronic schedule of classes, and electronic journals of curators. The website is available in four language versions – Belarusian, Russian, English and Chinese.

The rector of the university showed the President a modern electronic pass which is used by students to enter the library and canteen.

The head of state also visited the BSU museum of geography, where he got familiar with the exposition of Belarusian minerals as well as minerals brought from various parts of the world.

After the tour the head of state met with students and lecturers.

The head of state stressed that his attitude towards the youth would never change, as it is a very personal matter. “Building the sovereign Belarus virtually from scratch, I can say that I have raised a new generation of yours, too. When someone says that our youth is bad, or good, or something else, I say: “It is what it is, we have raised them, and I have no one to blame.” All the flaws, faults and so on, the pluses and minuses are all mine. I bear this responsibility. And not only for your fate, but also for the fate of the future generations of Belarusians,” the President said.

“Looking at you, we, your parents and I, are looking at the future. I would even say that we are looking at the future that at some point you will continue to build without us,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “People of my generation dreamed, first of all, of giving their children the things we themselves were deprived of: more comfortable life and more opportunities for development. From that point of view you have everything.”

According to the President, young people will decide for themselves how to live further but the older generation will not let break what have been developed in Belarus over the past quarter of the century. The head of state added that this is not a conflict of generations, but “normal development, the basis of the whole development”.

Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus has well-developed education and healthcare. The export of services testifies to the fact. The President stated that the country does not prevent young people from getting education abroad, as they come back with certain knowledge. “Those who went to study abroad to disoblige the state – stay there. I know (and saw it at the end of last year) who is being trained there,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the degree of politicization of the society had reached its maximum in 2020. According to the head of state, it is not who and where tried to rock the Belarusian boat. “The issue is why part of the society, including you, young Belarusians, fell for it. Why did we allow them to sow discord in Belarus, our common home? Not only in the country, even in our families,” the President wondered.

“We were so proud of our wisdom and intelligence, our tolerance, unity, stability. And given the circumstances, I will dare say that not many people are thinking about those who benefit from attempts to disunite the nation and weaken Belarus,” the head of state said.

According to the President, as a parent he would like to know what the young generation is thinking about, what they want in life. “For me as President it is important to realize how personal plans and dreams of yours are associated with the state interests,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Given the increased attention of youth to political processes in the country, the President also would like to know if the government and young people understand those interests in the same way. “I am curious if you are thinking about this topic at all,” the President added.

The head of state noted that a lot has been said about the protection of the sovereignty of Belarus in recent years. This matter has resonated with so many people, everyone is concerned about it, the President said.

“But how then can we explain the fact that some Belarusians still fell for the calls of those who have settled in Lithuania, Poland and live on foreign grants and, more so, who represent the interests of other states. This is obvious. He who is not blind sees it. So are those, whose thoughts and actions are totally controlled from abroad today, and all their talking about the future of our country worth your attention?” Aleksandr Lukashenko asked. “Does anyone seriously think that they, abroad, are very concerned about the interests of our people? They have other things to worry about. Solving their problems at the expense of Belarusians might seem a good idea for them,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state cited the situation in Poland where protests broke out at the end of last year as an example. And, according to the head of state, it was not about some problems. It is just that Poles do not accept the current government. “Why are you interfering with our affairs? Sort you problems out first. What are they doing this? To divert attention from their own problems to our problems,” the President is sure.

As an example, the head of state cited calls to impose economic sanctions against Belarus. He noted that only competitors benefit from this. “They don’t like Belarus’ independence in energy policy. You see they are outraged that we have built a nuclear power plant. Of course, it would be more beneficial for them to use our country as a market for their own electricity and other goods. In addition, the European nations are rapidly aging. Soon there will be no one who can treat, teach, work in the field and at enterprises,” the President said. He recalled how Poland tried to lure Belarusian doctors earlier.

“In other words, soon there will be no one to serve the interests of the ruling elites. The elites that you’ll never be a part of. Neither your children nor your grandchildren. History has already demonstrated this,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added. “Do not think that the territorial claims some neighbors of ours have to Belarus are a thing of the past. Modern regional conflicts show that you have to be ready for anything,” the President added.

“Sovereignty is not only about preserving the state, it is also about national ambitions. This is a matter of your civil status. I will never believe that we have raised a generation of independent Belarusians who dream of foreign politicians determining their future,” the President noted.

The head of state asked the students if they understood what enormous efforts such political independence cost. “Do you know many countries in the world that are as relatively small and not rich in resources as ours that have managed to establish themselves in the international arena as self-sufficient and strong states? In other words, we have not dropped to our knees, we have not given in to anyone, therefore they are putting so much pressure on us. They have started doing the same with Russia,” he said.

The President admitted that he is curious to know what role young people want to play in strengthening the country, whether they understand how much the country needs them, how important their successes are for preserving the statehood. “I strongly believe that this land will belong to you and no one else, that wherever you are, you will proudly say: “I am Belarusian!” And the fact that you invited me to this conversation strengthens my belief in it”, Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

The head of state noted that he remembers himself well as a student. So he knows how young people think and what ideas they live by. His youngest son is almost the same age as the participants of the meeting.

“You actively express your position in social media, in the streets, even to the face of the authorities. I’m aware of that. No one forbids you to speak out. You should have an opportunity to express your opinion,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed. “But you cannot violate the law. Universities are no place for political rallies. Rudeness and aggression towards teachers is all the more unacceptable. We have seen this in many universities. It is a matter not only of education and ethics but also of legal responsibility.”

At the same time, the President admitted that he is glad when students openly and sometimes defiantly oppose the authorities in matters of social and political life. While assuming th role of fighters with the system, one needs to understand that no state will allow destabilizing its foundations, breaking the law, destroying traditions, endangering people’s lives, Aleksandr Lukashenko said addressing the students. “Maybe some think that we lack some laws, that these laws, in their view, are imperfect or altogether wrong and not needed. But, as lawyers say, the law is the law. Ignorance of law excuses no one,” the head of state said.

The President talked about how “the European democracies” crack down on protests in their countries – swift and tough. “Believe me, though the response to protests last year was tough, it was a far cry from that in the United States of America,” he stressed.

The head of state told the students about the preparations for this visit. When Chair of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Natalya Kochanova had met with BSU students, they had asked her for an opportunity to put questions to the President. She promised to help with that. Aleksandr Lukashenko accepted the invitation and visited the university as soon as he got an opportunity.

“When I said “yes, I will go to BSU”, Natalya Kochanova was happy. She could not believe that after all these events I would visit students. Listen, you should keep in mind that I am absolutely not afraid of anyone in my country,” the head of state said.

The President emphasized that he had not done anything to be ashamed of. “Yes, I am not a saint. It is impossible to have been working as President for more than a quarter of a century and not to have stumbled somewhere, not to have made mistakes. But you and I have not made fundamental mistakes,” he said.

“We have built – just think about it! – the first sovereign, independent state in the history of our country, on the ruins of the huge empire. We took a bleeding piece of this empire, brought it back to life and established a state on its basis. I was lucky to be the first President of our sovereign state. This is the reasons for my determination and resolution to defend this state. On a horse, on a tank, on an armored personnel carrier, with a machine gun or a gun in my hands – I will defend my country no matter what it takes. I’m proud of the country. I am aware of many shortcomings. However, a quarter of a century is just too short of a time period for history. No one can do what we have done over a quarter of a century,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state is convinced that the younger generation will come to understand and appreciate this with time. “Of course, while turning this bleeding piece of the huge empire into a full-fledged state in such a short period of time, we could not avoid some mistakes. So let’s correct them! I don’t understand why break what we have created” the President said.

“I am defending my country. I have neither taken nor stolen a penny from you or my country. The only thing I have is my country. I have been serving it as long as I remember myself. Therefore, I react very painfully to the attempts to destroy it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President recalled that in the period of the election campaign he warned several times about possible provocations aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country. “The inauguration should have been held in a different way! We did not erect three-meter-high fences, like Americans did (thanks to them for the demonstration how to do it properly). What would have you done in my place?” the head of state wondered. “Previously, I had a meeting with the chairman of the State Control Committee, he brought some documents to me: they wanted to organize provocations with MPs. They knew: there will be inauguration, buses with MPs… They wanted to throw petrol bombs inside the buses through broken windows. No one would have paid any attention to the inaugurations. All of you would have been discussing those burned buses with MPs. What about the consequences? What should have I done? I did what I could.”

The head of state was asked whether, in his opinion, young people can perform important functions in the public and civic process and whether the state is ready to facilitate this. “I can guarantee you that the state is ready. It has to be ready. If you are ready, I will only welcome it,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he knows about many youth leaders and knows some of them personally. He also drew attention to a remarkable detail: many new faces have emerged against the background of the recent domestic political events in the country. “It is partially our fault that we have not noticed these people in the ordinary way and needed this surge to make us understand who is who and saw a lot of great people,” said the President.

According to him, Belarus has created conditions for young, enterprising people for self-fulfillment. There is an opportunity to express your views. At the same time, more active youth leaders stand out, and they quickly find support from the state. “Someone is not very visible yet, but he/she is a talent. It might take just a little more time. There are rectors, professors who need to provide assistance. As they say, this [social] elevator should carry you up for us to see you,” the head of state said.

