Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Vladimir Vashchenko released of his position as Belarus’ Emergencies Minister | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

27 January 2021

Lieutenant General Vladimir Vashchenko has been relieved of his post as Emergencies Minister. He has been transferred from the active service to the reserve due to reaching the age of retirement. He will retain the right to wear military uniform and insignia. This decision was formalized by the relevant decree of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

© 2021, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI