Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Mantas Adomėnas took part in a discussion on the future of democracy in Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 28 January, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas took part in a virtual panel discussion “The Future of Democracy in Belarus: Europe’s Next Challenge” in London almost six months on from the Belarus presidential election.

“We need to be united, and we need to maintain consistency in our actions — increase pressure on Lukashenko’s regime and bring human rights violators to justice. The international community’s mediation effort must focus primarily on holding a new free and fair presidential election in Belarus in 2021, and on releasing all political prisoners,” said Adomėnas.The event was also attended by the Undersecretary of State for Security, the Americas, Asia and Eastern Policy at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz, the Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Wendy Morton, the Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and the former Ambassador of Belarus to Argentina Vladzimir Astapenka.The discussion was co-organised by the Lithuanian and Polish Embassies in the United Kingdom, and the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI).

