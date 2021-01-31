MFA strongly condemns mass arrests and use of violence against peaceful protesters in Russia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania strongly condemns mass detentions and the use of violence against peaceful protesters in the Russian Federation marching in protest against the lawlessness of the government and in support of the arrested leader of the opposition Alexei Navalny for the second weekend already.

“Brutal actions against protesters and journalists infringing on human dignity and human rights and manifestly violating the principles of international law, as well as the Council of Europe and democratic values are becoming systemic in the approach of Russian Federation institutions,” Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said.

Minister called on the Russian Federation governmental and law enforcement institutions to immediately release all detained protesters and journalists, to ensure the right of citizens to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression and to refrain from the use of disproportionate measures in violation of human rights.

