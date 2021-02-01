Former political prisoner Aleh Mazhou sentenced to three years of restricted freedom

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Aleh Mazhou

The Lieninski District Court of Minsk sentenced today 26-year-old athlete Aleh Mazhou to three years of restricted freedom in an open penitentiary (so-called “khimiya”), finding him guilty of “group actions gravely breaching public order” (Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code). The criminal case was condemned by Belarusian human rights defenders as politically motivated.

After his arrest on September 1, Mazhou spent three months in pre-trial detention, but was released on bail. The convict will remain free until the verdict is confirmed by a superior court.

Aleh Mazhou was accused of taking part in a protest on August 9 and initially charged under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code, but then the charge was reclassified to Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code. In particular, he was accused of joining hands with other protesters and shouting political slogans. The case was considered by Judge Yuliya Shut.

Mazhou admitted his guilt in full.

The only piece of evidence used to prove the defendant’s guilt was a photo of him standing in a line of protesters.

