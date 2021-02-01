Greetings on 100th anniversary of Yevpatoria Museum of Local Lore

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Founded 100 years ago, this museum has become a major creative and cultural attraction for the city’s residents and numerous guests and one of the centres of research and education in Crimea. It was created by true enthusiasts, researchers who strove to preserve the history of their native land and its spiritual heritage for posterity. Generations of employees diligently kept the traditions started by their predecessors, and contributed to the development of local history and museum business. Today you continue to replenish the museum’s collections and expand displays showing archaeological research, ethnography and numismatics, the heroic heritage of the Crimean War and the amphibious assault by Soviet marine battalion at Yevpatoria on January 5, 1942. You are implementing remarkable projects and educational programmes that bring together enthusiastic and interested people of every age, open to new knowledge.”

Yevpatoria is a resort city in Crimea whose history goes back to the 6th century BC, when the Greeks from Asia Minor founded the first settlement in Western Crimea, which later grew into a city-state (polis).

MIL OSI