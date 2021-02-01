Meeting of the State Council Commission on Energy

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Head of the Republic of Buryatia Alexei Tsydenov Tsydenov AlexeiHead of the Republic of Buryatia , Head of the Republic of Tuva Sholban Kara-Ool Kara-ool SholbanHead of the Republic of Tuva , Head of the Republic of Khakassia Valentin Konovalov Konovalov ValentinHead of the Republic of Khakassia – Prime Minister of the Republic of Khakassia , Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev Kobzev IgorGovernor of Irkutsk Region , Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev Golubev VasilyGovernor of Rostov Region , and representatives from relevant federal and regional executive authorities and the expert community.

The main item on the agenda was the development of the coal industry, including the fulfilment of presidential instructions issued at the meeting of the Presidential Commission on the Strategy for the Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector, held on August 27, 2018 on enhancing the efficiency of logistics solutions to ensure higher exports of Russian coal.

Head of the State Council Commission on Energy and Governor of the Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass Sergei Tsivilev Tsivilev SergeiGovernor of Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass spoke about the key socio-economic problems faced by the coal industry and Russia’s coal mining regions.

The meeting participants also discussed the possibility of authorising the regional governments to participate in decision-making to issue mineral development licenses in areas located in their territories; the reduction (cancellation) of discriminatory duties and China’s move to increase quotas for accepting Russian coal at Russian-Chinese land border crossings; the development of mining equipment manufacturing in Russia; the adoption the Clean Coal federal programme; and demolition of housing under the programme to close unprofitable mines and relocate residents from areas with underlying old excavation sites or other underground structures.

MIL OSI