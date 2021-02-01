Meeting on the situation in the banking sector

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

Today, together with representatives of the Government’s economic bloc, senior executives from the Central Bank and leading financial institutions, we will discuss the situation in the banking sector in Russia and its performance in 2020 as well as immediate and future development plans.

I would like to note that the country’s banking system has played a very important role in Russia’s coronavirus relief effort. A whole package of support tools that we provided to enterprises, companies in the real sector of the economy, and Russian families during this truly difficult time, naturally involved banks, and you all are perfectly aware of this.

I am referring to the restructuring of loans to individuals and legal entities, both under the anti-crisis package and banks’ own programmes. The banks’ own programmes probably did even more than anything else; you will have a chance to speak about this today.

The programme to support lending to small and medium-sized businesses was also expanded. Last year, SMEs additionally took out over 600 billion rubles on preferential terms, which means an extra 600 billion rubles has been injected into the sector.

To ensure companies’ uninterrupted work and support their teams, we launched a programme of write-off and interest-free loans for the payment of wages. We provided businesses with about half a trillion rubles under that programme.

We also provided soft loans worth 240 billion rubles for backbone enterprises – we held separate meetings for almost every industry – enterprises contracted to multiple suppliers, contractors and subcontractors and whose operations have a complex effect on the whole economy and the entire labour market.

