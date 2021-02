Risk Parameters change on Derivatives market and FX and precious metals market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC is changing risk parameters for silver:

on Derivatives market starting from 2:00 p.m. on February 2, 2021:

№

Underlying

Futures on

Current market risk rates

Market risk rates starting from2:00 p.m. on February 2, 2021

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

SILV

Silver

14%

19%

27%

17%

22%

30%

2

SLV

Deliverable futures contract on silver

16%

22%

29%

19%

25%

32%

on FX and precious metals market starting from February 3, 2021:

№

Asset

Name

Current market risk rates

Market risk rates starting fromFebruary 3, 2021

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

SLV

silver

16%

22%

29%

19%

25%

32%

