Commentary to Decree No. 36 of 1 February 2021

1 February 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 36 “On the online sale of jewelry” on 1 February.In accordance with the Decree, legal entities and individuals having licenses for the retail sale of precious metals and gems will be entitled to complete the online sale of jewelry and other household goods made in Belarus and marked with identity codes outside of places where their works are done or services are provided from 12 April 2021 till 31 August 2022.

The regulations for the online trade of these goods will be determined by the Council of Ministers.

