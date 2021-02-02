Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expressed Lithuania’s strong support for the opening of EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 2 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis held a virtual meeting with his North Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani.

The Foreign Ministers discussed possibilities for the expansion of bilateral relations between Lithuania and North Macedonia, prospects for opening EU accession talks with North Macedonia, transatlantic cooperation, the situation in the Western Balkans, the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination challenges, and other topical issues of regional security and cooperation.“We welcome the significant progress made by North Macedonia in implementing the EU reforms and express Lithuania’s strong support for opening accession negotiations as soon as possible. We believe that the opening of the accession talks would strengthen North Macedonia’s efforts and determination to further implement sustainable long-term EU reforms and would help maintain North Macedonia’s citizens’ confidence in the prospect of full EU membership,” said Landsbergis.Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of the mobilisation of all political parties and citizens in North Macedonia, and of their determination to continue EU reforms, especially in the areas of the rule of law, freedom of expression and media freedom, and of full alignment with the EU’s foreign policy positions.The Foreign Minister also congratulated North Macedonia on its successful entry into the NATO Alliance, highlighted Lithuania’s continued support for NATO’s open door policy and the importance of the Euro-Atlantic cooperation for ensuring the long-term sustainability, stability, security, and reconciliation in the Western Balkans.“Europe will not be safe as long as its neighbourhood is not safe,” said Landsbergis. The Foreign Ministers of Lithuania and North Macedonia also recognised that it was important to expand bilateral cooperation. Landsbergis noted that Lithuania continued to support democratic reforms in this country and was ready to help strengthen North Macedonia’s resilience to hybrid and cyber threats, as well as to share Lithuania’s experience of its European integration, economic diplomacy, and participation in the Twinning projects.

MIL OSI