Meeting with winners of Teacher of the Year contest

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

I am delighted to see you all.

First of all, congratulations on winning this wonderful, even legendary contest, Teacher of the Year. This contest was launched in the 1990s. Originally titled USSR Teacher of the Year, it was later renamed Russian Teacher of the Year. Of course, I would like to give a special mention to the grand champion, Mikhail Gurov. Mikhail, raise your hand. Glad to see you.

I know that the competition was fierce and each of you is, without doubt, a worthy contender for such a distinguished title. You have proved it with your work at school with your students; you have successfully completed the difficult stages of the contest and earned the well-deserved acclaim of your colleagues and the teaching community.

I am certain that this recognition will motivate you to soar to new heights, continue your professional development, master new skills and be a role model for your colleagues and students. Innovation, the spirit of leadership and knowing that you are part of one big team are the cornerstones of the education system.

Teaching is noble, creative, demanding and, most definitely, very responsible work that has always been held in great esteem. I can certainly say that it has always been this way in our country. It is school teachers and mentors who can fundamentally affect their students and determine what kind of people they grow up to be. A teacher is able not only to spark interest in knowledge and bring children’s talents and abilities to light but to instil the core values that will be a tower of strength for a person in their adult life. This is the noble mission and the purpose of the teaching profession which, as I said, is simply impossible to disrespect.

Despite the continuous technological progress, technology cannot replace face-to-face interaction (we have noted this many times recently) and communicate the depth and complexity of learning and teaching which are, indeed, a collaboration between a student and a teacher. Mentorship plays the essential and pivotal role in education and upbringing and, I believe, it will do for many years, it always will. This belief was reinforced once again during the remote schooling because of the pandemic.

To be continued.

