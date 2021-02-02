Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in January 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for January 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In January 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 10.4% to RUB 63.9 trln (RUB 57.9 in January 2020).

Growth leaders were the Derivatives Market (+55.7%), Equity Market (+49.9%) and FX Market (+11.8%), including FX spot Market (+44.2%).

The number of trading days in January 2021 was 19 (versus 20 in January 2020).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in January 2021 was RUB 3,076.4 bln (January 2020: RUB 3,405.8 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 49.9% to RUB 2,247.5 bln (January 2020: RUB 1,499.5 bln). ADTV grew by 57.8% to RUB 118.3 bln (January 2020: RUB 75.0 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 828.9 bln (January 2020: RUB 1,906.4 bln). ADTV was RUB 43.6 bln (January 2020: RUB 95.3 bln).

39 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 680.6 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 293.9 bln) were placed in January 2021.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 55.7% to RUB 11.6 trln (January 2020: RUB 7.5 trln) or 158.8 mln contracts (January 2020: 125.4 mln), of which 155.2 mln contracts were futures and 3.6 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 612.5 bln (January 2020: RUB 373.7 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 684.7 bln (January 2020: RUB 704.1 bln).

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes grew almost 5.3 times and reached RUB 65.7 bln.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume increased by 11.8% to RUB 22.9 trln (January 2020: RUB 20.4 trln), with spot trades growing 44.2% to RUB 7.8 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 15.1 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,203.6 bln (USD 16.2 bln), compared to RUB 1,022.5 bln (USD 16.5 bln) in January 2020.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 24.6 trln (January 2020: RUB 25.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,296.0 bln (January 2020: RUB 1,269.5 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment totalled RUB 14.8 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased more than twofold to RUB 6.7 trln.

