Political prisoner Dzmitry Dubkou sentenced to 7 years in prison

Dzmitry Dubkou in court. Photo: Aliaksandr Ruzhachka, onliner.by

Judge Alena Zhukovich of the Saviecki District Court of Minsk sentenced today political prisoner Dzmitry Dubkou to seven years in a medium-security penal colony. He was found guilty under Part 3 of Art. 214 and Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code.

Dzmitry Dubkou is a 29-year-old truck driver. On the night of August 10-11, he attended a protest near the Puškinskaja metro station in Minsk. Dubkou was asked to block the road with an unattended vehicle, which he did. He has been in custody since August 15.

Before taking possession of a MAZ truck, Dubkou allegedly threatened the driver with an object resembling a gun. The convict denied the accusation.

In his last statement, Dubkou said:

“This is unacceptable in a state governed by the rule of law, I have been held captive for six months. The state media accused me of being one of the attackers.

I do not agree with the election results, because the state acts in the interests of one person. I don’t understand why this is happening. Hundreds are now in prison for nothing, and they are being held captive by one man who has claimed his crimes.”

