Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis discussed the situation in the region with the U.S. Senator Durbin

On 3 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Senator Richard Joseph (Dick) Durbin and discussed the situation in Russia and in the region, as well as international security policy issues.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister underlined the importance of coordinating actions among the states in the region, the European Union, and the United States in order to end police repression and human rights abuses in Russia.“We must not only talk about the human rights situation in Russia, but also agree on concrete support for the people of Russia,” said Landsbergis. According to the Foreign Minister, Lithuania considers imposing national sanctions against Russian officials responsible for sentencing the opposition leader Alexei Navalny to more than 2 years in prison, if new sanctions were not to be imposed at EU level.Landsbergis and the U.S. Senator Durbin discussed global challenges, China’s role in the region, and stressed that Lithuania would seek to cooperate with the U.S. on the issue of China. The Foreign Minister also informed that Lithuania intended to develop closer trade and economic cooperation with Taiwan. Landsbergis thanked the U.S. Senator Durbin for his support of Lithuania in the U.S. Senate and invited him to visit Lithuania.

