Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Telephone conversation with Chairman of Russia's Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov

3 February 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko talked to Gennady Zyuganov, the chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the head of the Communist Party’s faction in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly.The conversation took place in the run-up to the 6th Belarusian People’s Congress. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation has been invited to take part in it.Aleksandr Lukashenko and Gennady Zyuganov discussed the current state of affairs in the Belarusian-Russian relations and their development prospects. They also shared opinions on the recent events in the Russian Federation.

