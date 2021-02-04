Executive Order on evaluating performance of senior officials and executive bodies in Russian Federation regions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Pursuant to Federal Law No. 184-FZ of October 6, 1999, On the General Principles of Organisation of Legislative (Representative) and Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation, the President approved a list of evaluation criteria to assess the performance of senior officials (heads of the highest executive bodies of state authority) in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation , and evaluate the activity of executive bodies in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The Presidential Executive Office and the Government, together with the State Council commissions, have been given a number of instructions, in particular, concerning the methodology for measuring the above indicators and the rules for distributing grants, in the form of interbudgetary transfers, between the constituent regions of the Russian Federation based on the evaluation criteria from the list.

