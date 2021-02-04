Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

4 February 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country celebrates the Independence Day.

The head of state noted that in more than 70 years of independence Sri Lanka has become an influential member of the international community.

“Minsk and Colombo are committed to peace and stability, share the positions on the most important issues of the global agenda. I am convinced that the expansion of our bilateral ties in politics, trade, economy, science, technology and humanitarian affairs on the principles of complementarity and joint benefit can give additional impetus to the development of the two countries,” the message said.

