Inflation expectations remain elevated

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

3 February 2021

News

In January 2021, households’ inflation expectations, following their upsurge last year, dropped noticeably, remaining, however, elevated.

According to a survey by inFOM, respondents estimate inflation at 10.5% in the next 12 months. Assessments of companies’ short-term price expectations were virtually unchanged, staying close to the high levels observed in March-April 2020. Professional analysts’ inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 also remained almost unchanged (close to 4%).

More information is available in the new issue of the Bank of Russia’s commentary Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment.

