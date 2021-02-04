Meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Belarus Nasirdjan Yusupov

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

4 February 2021

Belarus-Uzbekistan cooperation has made considerable strides, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Belarus Nasirdjan Yusupov whose mandate in Belarus is expiring.

Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the diplomat’s great contribution to advancing the bilateral cooperation. “I want to thank you for everything you have done as the ambassador representing a very friendly nation,” he said. The head of state wished the diplomat good health and further success in his work for the benefit of Uzbekistan.

“Everything that has been done to further the bilateral agenda, the significant progress in our relations, all these things have been achieved primarily due to my good friend Shavkat Mirziyoyev [Uzbekistan President]. Uzbekistan will worship this person, I am sure (I am saying it not because he is my friend),” the head of state emphasized. “People will come to greatly appreciate the things he started doing in Uzbekistan at a certain period of its independent development,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“Sometimes I do not even dare to ask him about Uzbekistan’s plans, because he seems to be shooting for the moon. However, so far everything is working fine. The results might be rather long in coming, because the world is fiercely competitive and is overall going crazy. Things got even worse in the face of the pandemic and other events. This cannot but have an impact on Uzbekistan, which has experienced many challenges after gaining independence. Therefore, the results will not happen overnight. However, they are already taking shape, and this is thanks to him. He has done a great job, his agenda is extremely broad. As he says, there is no other way out, it is necessary to quickly make up for what has been lost,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The President noted that in this competitive world, a country like Uzbekistan, with a 35-million strong population and religious problems, cannot be out of sight of other states, the movers and shakers of this world. “These challenges are not so obvious right now, but things will be getting worse with time. However, I am sure that having this President, you will be able to cope with these problems,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The head of state expressed hope that after completing his mission in Belarus, Nasirdjan Yusupov will be extremely useful for his country in other roles, and will also help promote cooperation with Belarus.

The head of the diplomatic mission stressed that good, friendly relations have developed between the two countries. According to him, the pandemic has made some adjustments to the Belarusian-Uzbek relations but after its over cooperation will pick up.

“It is sad to part with Belarus. But it is heartening to see that for the past three years we have created a good foundation for bilateral cooperation in all avenues,” he said.

The diplomat noted that Belarus and Uzbekistan have good ties in politics, trade, economy and humanitarian affairs.

MIL OSI