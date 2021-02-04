Working meeting with Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Reshetnikov, we have discussed monitoring the market of essential products several times. I know that the ministry has been closely involved in the monitoring. Initially, we agreed that, obviously, this control must be part of market procedures and market instruments and there must not be any administrative pressure. I would like to talk about this further. Also, I would like to hear about the ministry’s assessment of socioeconomic development in 2020. I believe that you already have the preliminary data on some of the performance indicators and, perhaps, even the final data. Go ahead, please.

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov: Yes, Mr President, indeed, the issue of prices is currently our priority. We had to deal with a spike in prices in the fourth quarter of 2020 – primarily, food prices. Right now, this is the biggest risk both for the growth of incomes and for macroeconomic stability in general. We took immediate action as per your instructions. The package of measures we adopted is based on two approaches. The first approach includes administrative measures such as agreements on indicative prices with both food producers and retail chains.

Vladimir Putin: And you are offering support to food producers as well, aren’t you?

Maxim Reshetnikov: Absolutely, it is part of the whole package of administrative measures. The producers and the retailers are generally abiding by the indicative prices we specified. The Federal Taxation Service has been watching this and the Federal Service for National Statistics has confirmed this. The prices of sugar bounced back from the mid-December peaks and sunflower oil prices have stabilised.

But, of course, you instructed us to primarily focus on regulatory measures. Therefore, we adopted an extensive package of measures pertaining to economic regulation.

