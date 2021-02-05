As of February 1, 2021, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 7.2 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of February 1, 2021, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus, according to the preliminary data, amounted to USD7, 203.4 million (in the equivalent).

Over January 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD265.0 million (by 3.5%).

Repayment of external and internal foreign exchange obligations in foreign exchange for the amount of USD410.6 million by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, as well as decrease in the cost of the monetary gold, were mainly conducive to the decrease in the level of the international reserve assets in January.

The maintenance of the gold and foreign exchange reserves in January was conditioned by the receipt of the foreign exchange to the budget, including those from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as at January 1, 2022, should be at least USD6 billion.

