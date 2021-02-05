Bank of Russia facilitates the procedure for obtaining status of settlement non-bank credit institution

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

4 February 2021

The draft Bank of Russia Instruction stipulates that for settlement non-bank credit institutions (SNCIs), operations previously conducted in the status of a bank shall be excluded from the calculation of required ratios. Thus, SNCIs will be able to finalise these operations without violating current requirements.

Also, business activities of all SNCIs (to a reasonable extent) will be exempt from the ban on conducting non-core operations.

