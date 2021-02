Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President resolved to award the Order of Courage to three officers of the State Fire Service of the Main Directorate of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnoyarsk Territory Anatoly Zhalnerchik (posthumously), Alexei Puzyrev (posthumously) and Maxim Ryabtsev (posthumously) for the courage and bravery shown in the performance of their official duty in extreme conditions.

