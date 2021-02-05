Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Mantas Adomėnas held a virtual meeting with the State Secretary of the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 4 February, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas held a virtual meeting with the State Secretary of the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Daniela Cujbă and discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and Moldova, as well as Moldova’s agenda of European integration.

Cujbă also informed Adomėnas about the political processes in Moldova after Moldova’s presidential elections in late 2020 and the subsequent resignation of the government.Adomėnas stressed the continuity of Lithuania’s foreign policy — consistent support for reforms in Moldova, the country’s European integration, sovereignty and territorial integrity.The meeting also discussed Lithuania’s initiative to lend the European Union’s assistance that could help to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on eastern partners. The interlocutors agreed to work together towards a successful Eastern Partnership summit. The next summit should agree on a new set of deliverables post-2020. It is expected to endorse long-term objectives on the basis of the joint communication, aiming to reinforce the political association of the partner countries. They also underlined the importance of cooperation between Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine, and the EU.Adomėnas welcomed the initiative of the Georgian, Ukrainian, and Moldovan Foreign Ministers to send a joint letter to the EU leaders and member states asking for more ambitious and closer cooperation with the EU in the framework of the Eastern Partnership initiative.“The joint letter and other initiatives will aid discussion within the EU on the new long-term policy objectives and ambitions of the Eastern Partnership. This is especially important for Lithuania’s Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2027,” said the Foreign Vice-Minister.

