More Irish MPs join #WeStandBYyou solidarity campaign

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Mary Seery Kearney, (Irish Upper House, Fine Gael), Ivana Bacik (Irish Upper House, Labour Party) and Malcolm Byrne (Irish Upper House, Fianna Fáil) have taken over a godparenthood for Belarusian political prisoners Kim Samusenka, Aliaksandr Tsiareshka und Uladzislau Hulis.

Kim Samusenka is an activist and a member of the public movement “Dzieja”. He was detained on November 3 in his apartment. Kim was charged under Article 342 of the Belarusian Criminal Code for having disturbed public order and Article 349 (“Unauthorized Access to computer information”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Senator Mary Seery Kearney, member of the Seanad Éireann

Senator Mary Seery Kearney, member of the Seanad Éireann, has taken over the godparenthood for Kim Samusenka and stated: “I am standing with the people of Belarus and calling for the release of illegally detained prisoners including the courageous Kim Samusenka #WeStandBYyou #StandWithBelarus.”

Aliaksandr Tsiareshka is a defendant in the “Pinsk case” initiated after the post-election protests in the city. He was detained on September 20 and charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Senator Ivana Bacik, member of the Seanad Éireann

Senator Ivana Bacik, member of the Seanad Éireann, has taken over the godparenthood for Aliaksandr Tsiareshka and stated: “As a Senator in the Irish parliament (Oireachtas), I stand in support of Belarus political prisoners and am glad to sponsor Aliaksandr Tsiareshka, who has been in detention since September 2020.”

Uladzislau Hulis is a 25-year-old car mechanic from Minsk. He was detained for painting on September 9 the phrase “We Will Not Forget” on the pavement near the memorial of the murdered protester Aliaksandr Taraikouski. On December 8, Uladzislau Hulis was sentenced to two years in prison.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, member of Seanad Éireann

Senator Malcolm Byrne, member of Seanad Éireann, has taken over the godparenthood for Uladzislau Hulis. On this occasion Malcolm Byrne stated: “I am happy to stand by Uladzislau Hulis, a prisoner of conscience, and to support the ongoing fight in Belarus for democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

