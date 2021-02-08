Ambitious strategic agenda discussed in Poland, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 8 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with Elżbieta Witek, the Marshal of the Sejm, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau on his first visit to Poland.

During the meetings, the interlocutors noted that 2021 marked important anniversaries – the 230th anniversary of the Constitution of 3 May and the Mutual Pledge of the Commonwealth of the Two Nations, as well as the 30th anniversary of the recognition of the restoration of Lithuania’s Independence and of the re-established diplomatic relations between the two countries – enabling an ambitious strategic agenda on issues of mutual interest.Lithuania’s Foreign Minister thanked Rau for Poland’s contribution to strengthening regional security and noted that further defence and security cooperation remained a priority. Particular attention was paid to democratic processes in the neighbourhood, efforts to mobilise the EU and transatlantic partners’ effective support.The perspective of the Eastern Partnership and the Lublin Triangle, the Three Seas Initiative and relations with China were also discussed at the meeting. The interlocutors agreed to intensify cooperation on the issue of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant, preventing access to the EU market for electricity gererated by the unsafe NPP.Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also took part in an informal discussion with the heads of foreign policy think tanks in Poland and gave interviews to the daily newspapers Rzeczpospolita and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

