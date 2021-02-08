Commentary to Decree No. 40 of 4 February 2021

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

4 February 2021

On 4 February Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No.40 on further regulation of agroecotourism. The document was finalized by the government after the meeting with the head of state on 21 January 2021.

The document provides for extending the existing conditions for business activities in agroecotourism through 2025, including preferential loans of Belagroprombank to up to 2,000 base amounts at 5% per annum for up to 5 years. Business owners have also received the right to provide services in two eco farm stays. The procedure for termination of such activities and reporting was clarified.

These measures are taken to improve employment and living conditions of citizens in rural areas, and also to improve rural infrastructure.

