Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

6 February 2021

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy as the country celebrates Waitangi Day.

“I am convinced that in the near future the world community will overcome temporary difficulties caused by the coronavirus infection, the global economy will revive, new opportunities for international cooperation between our countries and other states will emerge,” the message of greetings reads.

© 2021, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI