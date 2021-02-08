Winners of 2020 Presidential Prize in Science and Innovation for Young Scientists announced

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The annual prize for young scientists was established in 2008. It is awarded for contributions to advancing Russian science, for creating new equipment and technologies that can boost the innovative development of the economy and social sphere, as well as strengthen the national defence capability.

Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko Fursenko AndreiAide to the President announced the winners’ names at a news conference.

Having considered the proposals of the Presidential Council for Science and Education, the President has resolved:

To award the 2020 Presidential Prize in Science and Innovation for Young Scientists and the Honorary Title of Holder of the Presidential Prize in Science and Innovation for Young Scientists to:

Kirill Antonets, PhD (Biology), a senior researcher at the National Research Institute of Agricultural Microbiology, and Anton Nizhnikov, PhD (Biology), lead researcher at the same institute, for the discovery of amyloid proteins in plants and symbiotic bacteria, and the description of their functional importance;

Yevgenia Dolgova, PhD (Biology), a senior researcher with the Federal Research Centre Institute of Cytology and Genetics, Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Yekaterina Potter, PhD (Biology), a senior researcher at the same establishment, for formulating a new ideology to treat patients with malignant tumours based on a time-coordinated performance of innovative medication with nucleic acids and cross-linked cytostatic agents;

Vladimir Maksimenko, PhD (Physics and Mathematics), a senior researcher at Innopolis University, for the development of invasive and non-invasive brain-computer interfaces for monitoring normal and pathological brain activity;

Yevgeny Khaidukov, PhD (Physics and Mathematics), laboratory head at the Crystallography and Photonics Federal Research Centre with the Russian Academy of Sciences, for fundamental research into nanocrystals having anti-Stokes luminescence and the development of advanced technologies on their platform.

