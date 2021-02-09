Common pawnshop register application errors: Bank of Russia webinar

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

8 February 2021

On 16 February 2021 at 10:00 Moscow time, the Bank of Russia will hold a webinar for pawnshops and organisations that intend to obtain this status.

According to the law, from 11 January 2021, new rules are applied to pawnshops that are entering the market. Pawnshops included in the register before 11 January must also undergo this procedure in order to continue their activities.

The Bank of Russia has already identified common errors in the submitted documents. At the webinar, the Bank of Russia experts will review examples of errors made and ways to eliminate them in order to help reduce the risk of the regulator rejecting the documents.

Anyone is welcome to take part in the webinar. Participants may post their questions in advance on the webinar page for further discussion.

