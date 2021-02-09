Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / The 9th Summit of CEE Leaders with China

Serwis prezydent.pl używa plików cookies. Brak zmiany ustawień przeglądarki oznacza zgodę na ich użycie. Czytaj więcej o polityce cookies

x Akceptuję politykę

Narzędzia dostępności

Czcionka standardowa

Czcionka powiększona

Czcionka największa

The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland

Main page

News

Dodatkowe narzędzia

Tuesday, 9 February 2021

The 9th Summit of CEE Leaders with China

|

President of the Republic of Poland took part in the 9th Summit of CEE Leaders with China (1 / 2)

President of the Republic of Poland took part in the 9th Summit of CEE Leaders with China President of the Republic of Poland took part in the 9th Summit of CEE Leaders with China

President Andrzej Duda has called for China to provide greater access for Polish goods to the Chinese market. The president made his call on Tuesday while addressing in the 9th Summit of Central and Eastern European Leaders and China.

He said Poland expects steps from the Chinese authorities “such as the lifting of administrative restrictions on the import of agri-food products from Poland”.

“We are talking, today, about a pandemic and the possibility of returning our economies to a path of development,” he continued. “I have no doubt that we will achieve this goal faster when our trade relations are more balanced.”

Andrzej Duda Duda added that Central and Eastern Europe, plans to take advantage of its geographical position by strengthening Europe-China trade relations.

“Towards this end, we are developing our transport and trans-shipment potential,” he said. “We do not intend to be just a transit area. We want to actively increase the share our country and region has in global supply chains.”

The president thanked the Chinese side for speeding up a number of administrative procedures regarding the export of Polish products.

“I hope that this good institutional cooperation will continue in the coming months,” concluded the president.

(PAP)

Recommend site

MIL OSI