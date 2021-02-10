Greetings on Diplomatic Workers’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Russia’s foreign policy service can be proud of its rich history. Relying on the glorious traditions laid by their predecessors, Russian diplomats are in the forefront of efforts to protect the national interest. They are making a tangible contribution to strengthening universal peace and resolving major global and regional issues.

“Much credit goes to the Foreign Ministry for its active and consistent efforts to achieve stabilisation in several hot spots and ensure constructive cooperation with the majority of our foreign partners, primarily the member states of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, SCO and BRICS. I would like to make a special mention of the effective assistance rendered by the Foreign Ministry and its foreign offices to our citizens who have been abroad during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the current somewhat difficult situation, it is necessary to build up efforts to ensure strategic stability and security and protect the basic principles of international law and the UN’s backbone role in world affairs. The deepening of Eurasian integration and its interface with other regional integration associations remain a priority goal. Naturally, it is essential to be more active in upholding the rights and interests of our compatriots abroad and take efficient measures to strengthen the position of the Russian language in global culture.

“I know that you will continue doing your best; you will skillfully uphold the interests of Russia, promote its international prestige and influence, and help create favourable conditions for our national socio-economic development.”

