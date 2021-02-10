Lithuania deposited its instruments of accession to the Nairobi Treaty on the Protection of the Olympic Symbol

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 9 February, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas on behalf of the President of Lithuania deposited the instrument of accession by Lithuania to the Nairobi Treaty on the Protection of the Olympic Symbol with the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization Daren Tang.

Lithuania has become the fifty-third party to the international agreement that will enter into force one month after the deposit and will ensure the general legal protection of the international Olympic emblem in Lithuania.

During the meeting with the Director General, issues of bilateral cooperation between WIPO and Lithuania were also discussed.

