Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to pay a working visit to Latvia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 12 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis will pay a working visit to Latvia.

This will be the first visit of the Foreign Minister Landsbergis to this neighbouring country. In Riga, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister will hold meetings with the President of Latvia Egils Levits, Ināra Mūrniece, Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs.The meetings in Riga will focus on bilateral relations between Lithuania and Latvia, regional cooperation, and other items on the international agenda.Lithuania’s Foreign Minister will visit Latvia to mark the 100th anniversary of de jure recognition by the Government of Latviaof Lithuania’s independence in 1921.

