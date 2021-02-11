Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Mantas Adomėnas took part in a webinar on Belarus in Madrid

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 10 February, the Embassy of Lithuania in Spain co-organised a webinar “Where is Belarus heading?” together with the Polish Embassy and a think-tank for international and strategic studies – the Elcano Royal Institute.

The event was attended by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of democratic society in Belarus, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas, the Undersecretary of State for Security, the Americas, Asia and Eastern Policy at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz, the Spanish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Cristina Gallach, representatives of the academic community, including Mira Milosevich, Senior Research Fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the Elcano Royal Institute (Madrid, Spain), the lecturer at the Institute of International Relations and Political Science of Vilnius University Vytis Jurkonis (Vilnius, Lithuania), the Senior Fellow at the Department for Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova of the Centre for Eastern Studies Kamil Kłysiński (Warsaw, Poland), and the freelance journalist and researcher from Belarus Hanna Liubakova. The event was moderated by Charles Powell, Director of the Elcano Royal Institute.Lithuanian, Polish and Spanish diplomats and experts as well as representatives of civil society in Belarus discussed the country’s political situation, Belarusian demands for democracy, and actions of the European Union and the international community, which would contribute to ending violence and repression, ensuring human rights and holding new free and fair elections in Belarus. Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Adomėnas highlighted the need to further step up pressure on the Belarusian regime, to expand targeted EU sanctions, as well as to develop an assistance plan for democratic transition in Belarus at EU level.

