Birthday greetings to Ivan Dedov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“A doctor by calling, a prominent scientist and a truly dedicated person, you honestly and selflessly serve your chosen cause and professional duty. Your scientific discoveries, advanced methods and innovations largely facilitated a tremendous breakthrough in the development of high-tech medicine and the national healthcare system and helped achieve major successes in diagnosing and treating dangerous diseases. And of course, your fruitful and highly important work as the founder and leader of a large, world-famous endocrinology school deserves the deepest respect.”

MIL OSI