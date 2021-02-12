Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis pays his first visit to Riga, discusses ways to strengthen cooperation with Latvia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 12 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis visited neighbouring Latvia, where he held meetings with the President of Latvia Egils Levits, Ināra Mūrniece, Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs.

The meetings with the leaders of Latvia focused on challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, issues of regional security and defence, energy, nuclear safety, transport infrastructure ,and other items on the regional and international agendas. In the meetings, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also raised the issue with regard to the non-purchase of electricity generated by the Ostrovets nuclear power plant.Today marks the 100th anniversary of the de jure recognition by the Government of Latvia of Lithuania’s independence. “The anniversary is an excellent opportunity not only to evaluate the results that we have achieved, but also to consider how Lithuania and Latvia could strengthen their cooperation,” said Landsbergis.In Riga, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also saw an exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the de jure recognition by the Government of Latvia of Lithuania’s independence in 1921.This was the first visit of Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Landsbergis to the neighbouring country.

