Surveys of the National bank, other depository and depository organizations as of February 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indicators
01/01/2020
01/10/2020
01/12/2020
01/01/2021
01/02/2021
Net foreign assets
18,542.3
17,860.6
17,652.5
18,774.7
17,851.8
Claims on nonresidents
20,632.4
20,021.6
19,749.9
20,886.6
19,752.7
Monetary gold*
6,004.0
9,133.3
8,437.9
8,957.7
8,995.0
Foreign currency
94.5
24.7
24.5
24.9
25.0
Deposits
11,949.4
6,508.9
6,526.7
7,389.2
6,175.2
Securities other than shares
493.7
2,011.7
2,006.5
2,031.9
2,069.9
Loans
2,090.8
2,343.0
2,754.4
2,483.0
2,487.5
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to nonresidents
2,090.1
2,161.0
2,097.4
2,112.0
1,901.0
Deposits
127.0
112.7
91.8
92.9
67.5
Loans
891.2
678.6
647.4
649.2
439.9
Securities other than shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other**
1,071.9
1,369.7
1,358.3
1,369.8
1,393.5
Net claims on general government
-13,781.7
-13,548.4
-13,572.1
-14,217.9
-13,881.8
Claims on general government
305.6
274.5
274.5
269.2
269.2
Securities other than shares
305.6
274.4
274.5
269.2
269.2
Other claims
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
14,087.3
13,822.8
13,846.6
14,487.2
14,151.0
Deposits
14,087.2
13,822.3
13,846.1
14,487.1
14,150.5
Other liabilities
0.0
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.5
Claims on other depository corporations
190.0
1,675.5
2,202.7
2,209.2
2,604.2
Claims on other sectors
1,308.1
1,246.4
1,233.4
1,233.6
1,218.7
Claims on other financial organizations
1,151.6
1,087.7
1,074.3
1,074.7
1,058.5
Claims on public nonfinancial organizations
149.5
151.0
151.3
151.3
151.3
Claims on other nonfinancial organizations
6.4
7.1
7.3
7.1
8.0
Claims on natural persons
0.6
0.4
0.6
0.4
0.9
Monetary base
9,431.3
10,454.9
11,475.0
11,478.0
11,413.6
Cash in circulation
3,708.3
4,009.3
4,015.2
4,124.0
4,106.6
Cash in other depository corporations’ offices
985.4
900.3
936.1
1,086.0
973.8
Required reserves
4,525.2
5,068.5
5,825.5
5,507.3
5,872.9
Other depository corporations’ deposits
208.4
469.9
691.5
663.2
452.9
Other sectors’ deposits
4.0
6.8
6.6
97.4
7.4
Securities other than shares included in Broad money
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other liabilities to other depository corporations
3,126.2
86.8
66.9
0.3
24.9
Deposits
2,219.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
19.5
Financial derivatives
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
906.3
86.8
66.9
0.3
5.4
Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and included in broad money
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits excluded from monetary base and broad money
1,490.1
1,963.9
1,947.6
1,953.9
2,003.5
Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and broad money
297.5
36.0
47.5
55.9
67.2
Shares and other equity
-7,879.5
-5,446.0
-5,945.5
-5,425.6
-5,444.2
Other items (net)
-207.1
138.5
-74.9
-62.9
-272.0
Other liabilities
7,621.7
7,992.3
7,527.2
8,837.4
8,478.9
Other assets
7,828.7
7,853.8
7,602.1
8,900.3
8,751.0
* Since June 1, 2019, include holdings in the special drawing rights.
** Since June 1, 2019, include allocation of the special drawing rights.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.