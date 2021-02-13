Lithuania’s representative spoke at a special session of the Human Rights Council on Myanmar

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 12 February, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas took the floor at the 29th Special Session of the Human Rights Council, initiated by the United Kingdom and the European Union, on the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar.

Lithuania strongly condemned the recent military coup in Myanmar and the arbitrary detention of democratically elected political leaders and civil society activists. Together with others EU member states and like-minded partners, Lithuania called upon the Myanmar military leadership to end the state of emergency; to restore power to the legitimate civilian government; to release all those arbitrarily detained, and to fully respect and protect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

“We are particularly concerned about the restrictions on information flows, including internet shutdown, targeting of the media and journalist harassment,” Ambassador Krivas underlined.

Lithuania also called on Myanmar to fully cooperate with the UN human rights mechanisms, including Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar and the Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar.

The Human Rights Council by consensus adopted a Resolution on Human Rights Implications of the Crisis in Myanmar. China, Russia, Venesuela, Bolivia and Philippines disassociated from the consensus.

The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body made up of 47 States elected by the UN General Assembly. It is responsible for strengthening human rights globally and addressing human rights violations. Lithuania is currently working as an observer and campaigning for membership of the HRC for the term 2022-2024.

