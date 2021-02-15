Bank of Russia to hold training course on cybersecurity for financial institutions

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

15 February 2021

The first major cybersecurity course for financial institutions starts on 15 February. More than 2.5 thousand specialists from all over the country are expected to undergo training.

The main topics will be ensuring information security in the financial sector, cyber risks in the digital economy, enhancing the efficiency of interaction between government agencies and businesses to counter cyber crimes. Much attention will be given to the prevention of and counteraction to social engineering, phishing, and phone spoofing. The course participants will understand the details of computer forensics, analysis of cyber incidents, methodology for ensuring information security, and risk management in this area.

‘The Bank of Russia is interested in improving the qualification of financial institutions staff dealing with cybersecurity issues. The financial system is actively transitioning to ‘digital’, which gives great advantages, but also involves risks that financial institutions must resist,’ said Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia German Zubarev. ‘The Bank of Russia is switching to risk-based supervision in this area. We will focus on how effectively banks can in practice ensure their own information security and protect their customers’ money from cyber fraudsters. This is what will play a decisive role in assessing the level of information security.’

The course will expand the theoretical base and develop the practical skills of information security specialists.

Lectures and practical classes will be given by Bank of Russia staff members, representatives of the credit and financial sector, law enforcement officers, and Russian and foreign experts in information security issues.

The training will be offered in an online format in two streams, morning and evening, taking into account the time zones of the participants.

