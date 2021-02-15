Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic growth continues

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

15 February 2021

Beginning from February, after a relatively weak start of the year, the situation in investment industries is gradually improving, with financial flows increasing compared to the previous quarter.

Nonetheless, the dynamics of payments in many industries are limited due to the elevated uncertainty about the time when the epidemic situation will improve, as well as adverse structural consequences of the coronavirus crisis.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

