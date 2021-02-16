BAJ, Viasna under attack

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

At least 25 human rights defenders, mostly working with the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Human Rights Center “Viasna”, have been either detained or targeted in police raids this morning. Several offices were searched, both in Minsk and across Belarus, including Viasna’s office in Minsk.

As a result of the raids conducted by officers of GUBAZIK, the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption, and riot police, several activists were detained, BAJ leader Andrei Bastunets and Viasna activist Dzmitry Salauyou, among others. The security officers searched the activists’ homes, seizing IT equipment and documents.

According to the Investigative Committee, the raids were linked to a criminal case opened under Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them). The authorities allege that the human rights defenders were involved in “funding protests.”

