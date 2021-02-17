Ambassador Norkus presented his letters of credence to the Sultan of Oman

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 16 February, the Ambassador of Lithuania to the United Kingdom Renatas Norkus presented his letters of credence to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and conveyed the Lithuanian President’s congratulations to the people of Oman on the occasion of the country’s 50th National Day in November 2020.

The Ambassador Norkus thanked for the progress achieved over the last 10 years in bilateral relations and invited Sultan to visit Lithuania in 2022 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.During the visit, the Ambassador also held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi and discussed bilateral relations. The interlocutors took mutual interest in making further efforts to tap into the potential of cooperation in the fields of business, high technology and tourism. The meeting focused on cooperation in the field of education. The Ambassador thanked Oman for the scholarships given to Lithuanian students to help them develop their Arabic language skills and expressed his appreciation for the increasing number of Omani students studying in Lithuania.According to Norkus, Lithuania appreciates Oman’s role and achievements in diplomatic mediation in a dynamically changing Middle East region. The Ambassador highlighted that not only Lithuanian businesses, especially the IT and food industry sectors, but also tourists took greater interest in Oman, so Lithuania would like to further strengthen economic cooperation with this Middle East country and increase trading volume. The Ambassador Norkus was glad at Oman’s annual participation in various international events in Lithuania: the Book Fair, the Arab Culture Days, Adventur, and others.The Ambassador Norkus also met with the EU Ambassadors who are accredited to work and reside in Oman.

The two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1992. Lithuania and Oman have Ambassadors accredited to work in each other’s country and reside in London. On 22 September 2022, Lithuania and Oman will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

MIL OSI