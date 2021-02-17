Lithuania endorsed the Declaration Against the Use of Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis participated via video conference in the launch of the Canadian-drafted “Declaration Against the Use of Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations”.

Landsbergis called on foreign governments to resist external pressure exerted by certain states on individual judges and national judicial systems in other countries, to stop the misuse of the Interpol system for political aims, and to ensure that everyone had the right to a fair trial, and to promote respect for human rights.“We call on the international community to take concrete actions to put an end to the practice of arbitrary arrests, detentions or sentences of foreign nationals in state-to-state relations. We are particularly concerned about repeated attacks in some countries on foreign journalists and human rights defenders, including the use of arbitrary arrests, detentions or sentences. Such methods prevent them from carrying out their duties and, when they are misused to try to obtain leverage in state-to-state relations, they violate the human rights, ” said Landsbergis.The Declaration expresses grave concern about the use of arbitrary arrest or detention by states to exercise leverage over foreign governments. The arbitrary arrest or detention of foreign nationals is contrary to international law, undermines international relations, and has a negative impact on foreign nationals traveling, working and living abroad. The objective of the Declaration is to strengthen international cooperation, to end the practice, and to lend a helping hand to the victims. More than 50 countries have endorsed the Declaration.

